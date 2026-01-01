$28,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi A4
TECHNIK AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Leather | CarPlay
2021 Audi A4
TECHNIK AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Leather | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $30,950 Finance Price: $28,950
Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | quattro® All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power glass sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 10.1-inch MMI touch display with Navigation | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System | Audi virtual cockpit plus (12.3-inch digital display) | Top view camera system (360-degree camera) | Audi pre sense city | Audi side assist (Blind spot monitoring) | Rear cross-traffic alert | Lane departure warning | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Advanced keyless entry with push-button start | Matrix-design LED headlights | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (261HP) with 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2021 Audi A4 Technik is a masterclass in German engineering, delivering an exceptionally refined, highly advanced, and exhilarating luxury sedan experience. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its sleek and sophisticated exterior is highlighted by signature Matrix-design LED headlights, an aggressive front grille, and striking 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the whisper-quiet and meticulously crafted cabin, the top-tier Technik trim surrounds you with genuine premium leather seating, an expansive power sunroof, and an immersive Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated front and rear seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is simple thanks to the brilliant 10.1-inch MMI touch display featuring built-in Navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the stunning Audi virtual cockpit plus. Powered by a potent 2.0L TFSI turbocharged engine producing 261 horsepower, paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the A4 delivers a highly responsive, confident, and incredibly grippy driving experience in any season. Complete with a 360-degree Top view camera and advanced safety features like Audi side assist, this remarkable sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and prestigious choice. We have a wide selection of used Audi A4 to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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