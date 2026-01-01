2021 Audi A4

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $30,950 Finance Price: $28,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | quattro® All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power glass sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 10.1-inch MMI touch display with Navigation | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System | Audi virtual cockpit plus (12.3-inch digital display) | Top view camera system (360-degree camera) | Audi pre sense city | Audi side assist (Blind spot monitoring) | Rear cross-traffic alert | Lane departure warning | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Advanced keyless entry with push-button start | Matrix-design LED headlights | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (261HP) with 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2021 Audi A4 Technik is a masterclass in German engineering, delivering an exceptionally refined, highly advanced, and exhilarating luxury sedan experience. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its sleek and sophisticated exterior is highlighted by signature Matrix-design LED headlights, an aggressive front grille, and striking 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the whisper-quiet and meticulously crafted cabin, the top-tier Technik trim surrounds you with genuine premium leather seating, an expansive power sunroof, and an immersive Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated front and rear seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is simple thanks to the brilliant 10.1-inch MMI touch display featuring built-in Navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the stunning Audi virtual cockpit plus. Powered by a potent 2.0L TFSI turbocharged engine producing 261 horsepower, paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audis legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the A4 delivers a highly responsive, confident, and incredibly grippy driving experience in any season. Complete with a 360-degree Top view camera and advanced safety features like Audi side assist, this remarkable sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and prestigious choice. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_make=41&dsp_model=285 target=_blank rel=noopener>Audi A4</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2021 Audi A4

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Audi A4

TECHNIK AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Leather | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14457913

2021 Audi A4

TECHNIK AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Leather | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFAAF45MA086944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $30,950 Finance Price: $28,950

Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | quattro® All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power glass sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 10.1-inch MMI touch display with Navigation | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System | Audi virtual cockpit plus (12.3-inch digital display) | Top view camera system (360-degree camera) | Audi pre sense city | Audi side assist (Blind spot monitoring) | Rear cross-traffic alert | Lane departure warning | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Advanced keyless entry with push-button start | Matrix-design LED headlights | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (261HP) with 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2021 Audi A4 Technik is a masterclass in German engineering, delivering an exceptionally refined, highly advanced, and exhilarating luxury sedan experience. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its sleek and sophisticated exterior is highlighted by signature Matrix-design LED headlights, an aggressive front grille, and striking 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the whisper-quiet and meticulously crafted cabin, the top-tier Technik trim surrounds you with genuine premium leather seating, an expansive power sunroof, and an immersive Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated front and rear seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is simple thanks to the brilliant 10.1-inch MMI touch display featuring built-in Navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the stunning Audi virtual cockpit plus. Powered by a potent 2.0L TFSI turbocharged engine producing 261 horsepower, paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the A4 delivers a highly responsive, confident, and incredibly grippy driving experience in any season. Complete with a 360-degree Top view camera and advanced safety features like Audi side assist, this remarkable sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and prestigious choice. We have a wide selection of used Audi A4 to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$28,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2021 Audi A4