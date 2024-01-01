Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,790

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,790

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG9MU150851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist

Additional Features

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
USB Inputs
Pedestrian Detection
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
8” touchscreen
Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

