Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Hyundai Tucson

32,524 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD w/ Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD w/ Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,524KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA4XMU336487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist

Additional Features

Heated Front & Rear Seats
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
Driver's Blind Spot Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Touring w/Leather, Moonroof, Backup Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2021 Mazda CX-5 Touring w/Leather, Moonroof, Backup Cam 29,299 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 62,406 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 71,355 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson