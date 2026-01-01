$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
KURO EDITION / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX / AWD
2021 Mazda CX-5
KURO EDITION / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX / AWD
Location
Frontier Fine Cars
1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277
Advertised Unfit
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***ONE OWNER***NO ACCIDENTS***PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR***AWD***SUNROOF***BLUETOOTH***HEATED SEATS***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM***
Stand out from the crowd with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD, a stylish SUV that blends premium comfort, sporty performance, and all-weather confidence. Featuring Mazda's intelligent i-Activ AWD system, this special edition offers sleek black exterior accents, black alloy wheels, a refined interior with red leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety features including Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. With its responsive handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and upscale design, the CX-5 Kuro is the perfect SUV for daily commuting and weekend adventures alike. Contact us today to schedule your test drive!
***EASY FINANCING APPROVALS***Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? Student? New to Canada? Self-Employed?
We're here to help! Our finance specialists work with a wide network of lenders to find financing solutions tailored to your unique situation. Fast approvals, competitive rates, and a simple, stress-free process. Apply today and get behind the wheel sooner!
***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***
****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****
We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please don't hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! we're here to serve you!!
***Financing***
We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.
***Price***
FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.
***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.
***About us***
Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!
Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough
***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***
Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia
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416-759-2277