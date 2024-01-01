Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

26,175 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,175KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBDY7M1319475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27779
  • Mileage 26,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
12 Speakers

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Radar Cruise Control
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Driver Memory Seat
USB Inputs
Pedestrian Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
High Beam Control
8.8" Display
Automatic LED Headlights
Stop & Go Function
360 Around View Monitor
Smart City Breaks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mazda MAZDA3