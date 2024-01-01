Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Nissan Rogue

33,748 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Around View Monitor

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Around View Monitor

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,748KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3BB0MC675553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
AroundView Monitor
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Emergency Braking
INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
8” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 63,048 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 31,339 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor, Cruise Control, A/C 119,783 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue