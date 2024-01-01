Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Toyota C-HR

45,407 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota C-HR

Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota C-HR

Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11122489
  2. 11122489
  3. 11122489
  4. 11122489
  5. 11122489
  6. 11122489
  7. 11122489
  8. 11122489
  9. 11122489
  10. 11122489
  11. 11122489
  12. 11122489
  13. 11122489
  14. 11122489
  15. 11122489
  16. 11122489
  17. 11122489
  18. 11122489
  19. 11122489
  20. 11122489
  21. 11122489
  22. 11122489
  23. 11122489
  24. 11122489
  25. 11122489
  26. 11122489
  27. 11122489
  28. 11122489
  29. 11122489
  30. 11122489
  31. 11122489
  32. 11122489
  33. 11122489
  34. 11122489
  35. 11122489
  36. 11122489
  37. 11122489
  38. 11122489
  39. 11122489
  40. 11122489
  41. 11122489
  42. 11122489
  43. 11122489
  44. 11122489
  45. 11122489
  46. 11122489
  47. 11122489
  48. 11122489
  49. 11122489
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,407KM
Used
VIN JTNKHMBX3M1095846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill start assist control

Exterior

AUTO HIGH BEAMS
LED Headlamps

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Lane Tracing Assist
USB Inputs
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8 way power driver's seat
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Pre Collison System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth 93,526 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 45,407 KM $27,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Wireless Phone Charging, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Wireless Phone Charging, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 2,879 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota C-HR