Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023.

2021 Toyota Camry

38,017 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Camry

SE UPGRADE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Camry

SE UPGRADE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11126608
  2. 11126608
  3. 11126608
  4. 11126608
  5. 11126608
  6. 11126608
  7. 11126608
  8. 11126608
  9. 11126608
  10. 11126608
  11. 11126608
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,017KM
Used
VIN 4T1S11AKXMU555852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
SMART KEY
Aux input
USB Input
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" touchscreen
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth 93,526 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 45,407 KM $27,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Wireless Phone Charging, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Wireless Phone Charging, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 2,879 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Camry