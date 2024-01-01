2021 Toyota Corolla

Menu
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p><em><span>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</span></em></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707332834177_43521688210145393 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

74,500KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE2MP253918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip
continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control HAC

