Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: June 24th 2022 - Glass Record - $1,312.00

2021 Toyota Venza

42,716 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,716KM
Used
VIN JTEAAAAH5MJ061691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
9 SPEAKERS

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
Bird's Eye View Monitor
Qi Wireless Charging
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
JBL PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Intelligence Clearance Sonar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

2021 Toyota Venza