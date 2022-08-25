2022 BMW M4

$139,800 + taxes & licensing 1 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8992978

8992978 Stock #: PC8559

PC8559 VIN: WBS33BA01NCH51155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8559

Mileage 1,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Puddle Lamps Additional Features Rear Carpet 2 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Convertible rear window: glass Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 14.6 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Convertible roof: soft top Locking differential: rear Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Easy entry: manual driver seat Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Headlight bezel color: black Cross traffic alert: rear Wheels: painted alloy Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Exhaust tip color: black Rocker panel color: black Steering Ratio: 14.6 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in. Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse element Google search send destination to vehicle vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking maintenance scheduling tire sealant manual passenger seat front pedestrian head protection chambers vibrating steering wheel Internet radio app: Spotify Wireless Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto Watts: 408 USB front USB-C front USB-C rear Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive

