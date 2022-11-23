$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW M4
PREMIUM PKG, 473HP, MANUAL, HUD, NAV, LASERLIGHT
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9360589
- Stock #: PC8889
- VIN: WBS53AZ03NCH81183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 10,071 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW M4 | 473HP | RWD | MANUAL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M SPORT SEATS | M COMPOUND BRAKES | RED M SPORT BRAKE CALIPERS | PARKING ASSISTANT SYSTEM PLUS | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS | M DRIVE PROFESSIONAL | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | GALVANIC CONTROL FINISH | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION | ACTIVE PROTECTION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | ACTIVE GUARD | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HIFI SOUND SYSTEM | BMW DRIVE RECORDER | BMW LIVE COCKPIT PROFESSIONAL | ONE OWNER | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX
Feel the exhilaration of this 2022 BMW M4 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 473 horsepower and mated to 6-speed manual transmission sending the power to the rear wheels.
This BMW M4 features a Black Sapphire Metallic exterior with Factory BMW Style 826M wheels and M Compound Brakes with Red M Sport Brake Calipers; as well as a Black Full Merino leather with M Sport Seats, M Sport Seatbelts, Gloss-Black trim and more. This M4 features the Premium Package which adds a plethora of features including Heated and Ventilated Seats, M Drive Professional, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Head-Up Display, Galvanic Controls, Universal Remote Control, BMW Drive Recorder, Parking Assistant System Plus with Surround View and more!
The M4 includes Safety Features such as Electronic Stability Control, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, BMW Assist eCall Emergency SOS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and much more.
