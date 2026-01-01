$40,090+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,090
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
94,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC3NGA02995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 108564
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Painted calipers
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Selectable Terrain Modes
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$40,090
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Ford Explorer