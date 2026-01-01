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2022 Ford Explorer

94,000 KM

Details Features

$40,090

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle
14235116

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,090

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC3NGA02995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 108564
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Painted calipers
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Selectable Terrain Modes
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Ford Explorer ST 94,000 KM $40,090 + tax & lic

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$40,090

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Ford Explorer