2017 Ford Explorer

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*38 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*7 PASSENGERS</span><span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Ford Explorer XLT 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission. bronze on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Door Code, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Tow Hitch, Paddle Shifters, Front & Reverse Parking Sensors, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 Ford Explorer

158,230 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*38 SERVICE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14422182

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*38 SERVICE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,230KM
VIN 1FM5K8D83HGA05741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,230 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*38 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Ford Explorer XLT 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission. bronze on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Door Code, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Tow Hitch, Paddle Shifters, Front & Reverse Parking Sensors, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Ford Explorer