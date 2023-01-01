$369,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2022 Lamborghini Urus
641HP, NAV, 360 CAM, HUD, B&O 3D SOUND, STYLE PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$369,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9744748
- Stock #: PC9034
- VIN: ZPBCA1ZL7NLA19785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9034
- Mileage 12,025 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 LAMBORGHINI URUS | 641HP | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | CONNECT PLUS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE ASSISTANCE PLUS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST AND EXIT WARNING | FRONT CROSSING ASSISTANT | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | KEYLESS ENTRY | FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | VENTED FRONT SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | BLACK ROOF RAILS | PANORAMIC ROOF | ADVANCED 3D BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LAMBORGHINI INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | LAMBORGHINI ANIMA | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX
This monster is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 which outputs 641-horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive with active rear torque vectoring, which allows maximum performance to be obtained in all driving conditions.
This Lamborghini Urus features a White exterior colour thats wrapped in a matte PPF. It's equipped with Taigete 23" Lamborghini wheels finished in Gloss Black and massive Red Lamborghini brake calipers. It also features Lamborghini's Style Package which adds High-Gloss Black exterior wheel arch trim, window trim, mirrors, and side skirts.
Inside this Urus features a beautiful Red/Black leather interior, a Heated steering wheel, and Gloss Carbon trim. It also comes with the Branding Package which includes a chrome-plated Lamborghini logo script on the dashboard and embroidered logo shield on the headrests, as well as an Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.