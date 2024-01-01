Menu
<p>Legendary Lexus Quality & Luxury! Carfax Clean, No accidents! As New Condition Extremely low mileage! Mint condition Ceramic coated F Sport 2, Tinted Windows, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats,  and much more! No haggle price! Certified! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-2277 to book an appointment to see this beauty today!</p>

2022 Lexus RX

15,817 KM

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus RX

RX 350 F-Sport • Low Mileage

2022 Lexus RX

RX 350 F-Sport • Low Mileage

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,817KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2YZMDA4NC341090

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,817 KM

Legendary Lexus Quality & Luxury! Carfax Clean, No accidents! As New Condition Extremely low mileage! Mint condition Ceramic coated F Sport 2, Tinted Windows, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats,  and much more! No haggle price! Certified! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-2277 to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
647-784-2277

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

2022 Lexus RX