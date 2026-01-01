$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS Auto FWD
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS Auto FWD
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,883 KM
Vehicle Description
MAZDA *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program will provide customers with improved confidence and value in their pre-owned vehicle purchase. The *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program includes: *FINANCE FROM 4.99%....7 YEAR/140,000km WARRANTY *0 DAY/3000 km EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE *160 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION *24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE *"CARPROOF"VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT Since 1983, Westowne Mazda in Toronto has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore, the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.! We feature an incomparable selection of quality New and Used Vehicles for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality After Sales-Service; we handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase. *Plus HST & Licensing (Admin is extra)*
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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416-232-2011