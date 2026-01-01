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MAZDA *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program will provide customers with improved confidence and value in their pre-owned vehicle purchase. The *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program includes: *FINANCE FROM 4.99%....7 YEAR/140,000km WARRANTY *0 DAY/3000 km EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE *160 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION *24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE *"CARPROOF"VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT Since 1983, Westowne Mazda in Toronto has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore, the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.! We feature an incomparable selection of quality New and Used Vehicles for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality After Sales-Service; we handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase. *Plus HST & Licensing (Admin is extra)*

2022 Mazda CX-3

48,883 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14125801

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto FWD

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

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Contact Seller

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
48,883KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKDC78N1601556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,883 KM

Vehicle Description

MAZDA *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program will provide customers with improved confidence and value in their pre-owned vehicle purchase. The *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program includes: *FINANCE FROM 4.99%....7 YEAR/140,000km WARRANTY *0 DAY/3000 km EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE *160 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION *24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE *"CARPROOF"VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT Since 1983, Westowne Mazda in Toronto has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore, the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.! We feature an incomparable selection of quality New and Used Vehicles for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality After Sales-Service; we handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase. *Plus HST & Licensing (Admin is extra)*

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
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416-232-2011

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Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2022 Mazda CX-3