Low km(only 15807 kms) Rogue S Awd>Intelligent Key>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls> Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade. Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

2022 Nissan Rogue

15,808 KM

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 15808 KMS. CLEAN CARFAX! NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED.

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

15,808KM
VIN 5N1AT3AB8NC676176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6797
  • Mileage 15,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km(only 15807 kms) Rogue S Awd>Intelligent Key>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls>
Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

