2022 Tesla Model 3

16,472 KM

Details Description Features

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

RWD W/ Navi, Autopilot, Rearview Cam

2022 Tesla Model 3

RWD W/ Navi, Autopilot, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,472KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9441057
  • Stock #: 14620
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6NF166196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Panoramic Roof
Bluetooth
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
Parking Sensors
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Side View Camera
Autopilot
Sentry Mode
Standard Mobile Connector NOT Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

