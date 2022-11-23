2022 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 4 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9441057

9441057 Stock #: 14620

14620 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6NF166196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 16,472 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Keyless Entry Windows Panoramic Roof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS WIRELESS CHARGING Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation Parking Sensors Power Adjustable Front Seats Side View Camera Autopilot Sentry Mode Standard Mobile Connector NOT Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.