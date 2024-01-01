Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF0 as of 05/30/2023. Has an active recall with code #CANRG0 as of 12/20/2023.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

66,641 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,641KM
Used
VIN 7MUAAABGXNV002012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF0 as of 05/30/2023. Has an active recall with code #CANRG0 as of 12/20/2023.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

Mechanical

Electric parking brake
Engine Stop/Start System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
Automatic Headlamp System
Radar Cruise Control
USB Input
7" Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert
Daytime Running Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Road Edge Detection
Pre Collision System W/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 79,241 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Legacy Premier GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Subaru Legacy Premier GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 78,900 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 65,186 KM $19,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross