$35,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Audi Q3
Komfort 45
2023 Audi Q3
Komfort 45
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,190KM
VIN WA1AECF39P1111847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 10036
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Electric parking brake
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$35,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Audi Q3