$34,950+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
SPORTBACK PROGRESSIV S-Line AWD | Nav | Panoroof
2023 Audi Q5
SPORTBACK PROGRESSIV S-Line AWD | Nav | Panoroof
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$34,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $36,950 Finance Price: $34,950
Clean CarFax. 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels | Sportback coupe-like roofline | S-Line exterior styling package | quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching | Power-adjustable front seats with driver's seat memory | Heated front seats | Heated 3-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles | 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display with built-in MMI Navigation Plus | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Audi virtual cockpit plus 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster | Audi side assist (Blind Spot Monitoring) | Audi pre sense city & Audi pre sense rear | Lane departure warning | Front and rear parking sensors | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Audi advanced key with push-button start and foot-activated power tailgate | Integrated rearview camera | Audi smartphone interface & Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 12V Mild Hybrid system (261HP) paired with a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback Progressiv S-Line is a masterful expression of German engineering, perfectly balancing refined luxury, striking coupe-like design, and everyday family practicality. Cruising through the GTA is an absolute pleasure thanks to its dynamic sloping Sportback roofline, aggressive S-Line exterior body styling, bold Singleframe grille, and elegant 19-inch alloy wheels that create an unmistakably premium road presence. Inside the whisper-quiet, incredibly spacious, and meticulously crafted cabin, the Progressiv trim delivers a first-class experience with genuine premium leather seating, a massive panoramic sunroof, and intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is effortless with the highly intuitive 10.1-inch MMI system featuring built-in MMI Navigation Plus, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the breathtaking 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus display. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine with a 12V mild hybrid system producing 261 horsepower, paired with a rapid 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the Q5 Sportback provides an agile, grippy, and exceptionally confident driving experience in any season. Complete with a foot-activated power tailgate and advanced safety features like Audi side assist and lane departure warning, this sleek luxurious SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and sophisticated choice. We have a wide selection of used Audi Q5 models to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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