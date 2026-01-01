2023 Audi Q5

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $36,950 Finance Price: $34,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels | Sportback coupe-like roofline | S-Line exterior styling package | quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching | Power-adjustable front seats with drivers seat memory | Heated front seats | Heated 3-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles | 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display with built-in MMI Navigation Plus | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Audi virtual cockpit plus 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster | Audi side assist (Blind Spot Monitoring) | Audi pre sense city & Audi pre sense rear | Lane departure warning | Front and rear parking sensors | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Audi advanced key with push-button start and foot-activated power tailgate | Integrated rearview camera | Audi smartphone interface & Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 12V Mild Hybrid system (261HP) paired with a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback Progressiv S-Line is a masterful expression of German engineering, perfectly balancing refined luxury, striking coupe-like design, and everyday family practicality. Cruising through the GTA is an absolute pleasure thanks to its dynamic sloping Sportback roofline, aggressive S-Line exterior body styling, bold Singleframe grille, and elegant 19-inch alloy wheels that create an unmistakably premium road presence. Inside the whisper-quiet, incredibly spacious, and meticulously crafted cabin, the Progressiv trim delivers a first-class experience with genuine premium leather seating, a massive panoramic sunroof, and intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is effortless with the highly intuitive 10.1-inch MMI system featuring built-in MMI Navigation Plus, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the breathtaking 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus display. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine with a 12V mild hybrid system producing 261 horsepower, paired with a rapid 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audis legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the Q5 Sportback provides an agile, grippy, and exceptionally confident driving experience in any season. Complete with a foot-activated power tailgate and advanced safety features like Audi side assist and lane departure warning, this sleek luxurious SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and sophisticated choice. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=99793 target=_blank rel=noopener>Audi Q5</a> models to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2023 Audi Q5

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Audi Q5

SPORTBACK PROGRESSIV S-Line AWD | Nav | Panoroof

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14340572

2023 Audi Q5

SPORTBACK PROGRESSIV S-Line AWD | Nav | Panoroof

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA14AAFY9P2102410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $36,950 Finance Price: $34,950

Clean CarFax. 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels | Sportback coupe-like roofline | S-Line exterior styling package | quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching | Power-adjustable front seats with driver's seat memory | Heated front seats | Heated 3-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles | 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display with built-in MMI Navigation Plus | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Audi virtual cockpit plus 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster | Audi side assist (Blind Spot Monitoring) | Audi pre sense city & Audi pre sense rear | Lane departure warning | Front and rear parking sensors | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Audi advanced key with push-button start and foot-activated power tailgate | Integrated rearview camera | Audi smartphone interface & Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 12V Mild Hybrid system (261HP) paired with a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback Progressiv S-Line is a masterful expression of German engineering, perfectly balancing refined luxury, striking coupe-like design, and everyday family practicality. Cruising through the GTA is an absolute pleasure thanks to its dynamic sloping Sportback roofline, aggressive S-Line exterior body styling, bold Singleframe grille, and elegant 19-inch alloy wheels that create an unmistakably premium road presence. Inside the whisper-quiet, incredibly spacious, and meticulously crafted cabin, the Progressiv trim delivers a first-class experience with genuine premium leather seating, a massive panoramic sunroof, and intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is effortless with the highly intuitive 10.1-inch MMI system featuring built-in MMI Navigation Plus, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the breathtaking 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus display. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine with a 12V mild hybrid system producing 261 horsepower, paired with a rapid 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the Q5 Sportback provides an agile, grippy, and exceptionally confident driving experience in any season. Complete with a foot-activated power tailgate and advanced safety features like Audi side assist and lane departure warning, this sleek luxurious SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and sophisticated choice. We have a wide selection of used Audi Q5 models to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$34,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2023 Audi Q5