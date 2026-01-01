$18,450+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
EX | LaneDep | BSM | Heated Seats | CarPlay
2023 Kia Forte
EX | LaneDep | BSM | Heated Seats | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$18,450
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $20,450 Finance Price: $18,450
Clean CarFax. 16-inch machined-finish alloy wheels | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | Multi-way manually adjustable front seats | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist | Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist | Lane Keeping Assist | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Air conditioning | Remote keyless entry | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (147HP) with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2023 Kia Forte EX is an exceptionally stylish, highly efficient, and remarkably practical compact sedan that delivers outstanding value for your daily commute. Standing out effortlessly on the streets of the GTA, its sleek, aerodynamic exterior design is perfectly complemented by striking 16-inch machined-finish alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious and comfortable cabin, the EX trim keeps you relaxed year-round with premium cloth seating, air conditioning, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly tackle freezing Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected is simple thanks to the intuitive 8-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by a highly reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower and paired with a smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), the Forte delivers a highly responsive, agile, and remarkably fuel-saving driving experience. Complete with an integrated backup camera and an advanced suite of safety features—including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist—this sleek sedan offers unmatched security, comfort, and everyday convenience. We have a wide selection of used Kia Forte to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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