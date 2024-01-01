Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

6,700 KM

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

6,700KM
Used
VIN KMHLR4AF2PU625124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Electronic Parking Brake

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

USB Inputs
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
10.25" Touchscreen
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction Turning Detection

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai Elantra