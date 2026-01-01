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NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>AM/FM Stereo<br>Cruise Control<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Keyless Entry<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 104242

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

76,046 KM

Details Description Features

$14,690

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14116768

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,690

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,046KM
VIN ML32AUHJ7PH005446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,046 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 104242

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Brake Assist

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$14,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage