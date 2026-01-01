$14,690+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage
SE
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage
SE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,690
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,046KM
VIN ML32AUHJ7PH005446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 76,046 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 104242
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 104242
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Brake Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$14,690
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage