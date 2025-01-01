$27,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY - YOU CAN RENT BEFORE YOU BUY
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,067 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2023 Toyota Corolla LE
Color: White Interior: Black Cloth
Features:
Efficient 2.0L Engine
8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Premium Fabric-Trimmed Seats
Advanced Safety Features: Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Alert, Forward Collision Warning
Heated Seats
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Description: Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and efficiency with this 2023 Toyota Corolla LE. This sleek white sedan with a sophisticated black cloth interior is designed to make every drive enjoyable. Equipped with modern technology and advanced safety features, this Corolla ensures a smooth and secure ride. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish vehicle. Original Owner, No accidents, Serviced at every 5000km intervals, ex-rental, Safety Certified, 416-787-0209
Price: $27,900.00
Contact: John @ 416-787-0209
Here are five features that make this Corolla LE LT truly shine:
- Efficient: The Toyota Corolla is one of the most economical vehicles on the road.
- Great Value: The Toyota Corolla is renowned as one of the longest-lasting cars on the road, offering unmatched reliability and longevity.
- Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth: Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly access your favorite apps and make hands-free calls.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and added safety with the rearview camera that provides a clear view of your surroundings when reversing.
- Balance of Factory Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Corolla LE comes with the balance of its factory warranty, ensuring you're protected for years to come.
- Try Before You Buy!: You can rent this vehicle and get the test drive you need to make the Right Choice!
+ taxes & licensing
416-787-0209