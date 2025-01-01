Menu
<p> </p><p><strong>For Sale: 2023 Toyota Corolla LE</strong></p><p><strong>Color:</strong> White <strong>Interior:</strong> Black Cloth</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Efficient 2.0L Engine</p></li><li><p>8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Premium Fabric-Trimmed Seats</p></li><li><p>Advanced Safety Features: Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Alert, Forward Collision Warning</p></li><li><p>Heated Seats</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li></ul><p><strong>Description:</strong> Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and efficiency with this 2023 Toyota Corolla LE. This sleek white sedan with a sophisticated black cloth interior is designed to make every drive enjoyable. Equipped with modern technology and advanced safety features, this Corolla ensures a smooth and secure ride. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish vehicle. Original Owner, No accidents, Serviced at every 5000km intervals, ex-rental, Safety Certified, 416-787-0209</p><p><strong>Price:</strong> $27,900.00</p><p><strong>Contact:</strong> John @ 416-787-0209<br /><br />Here are five features that make this Corolla LE LT truly shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Efficient:</strong> The Toyota Corolla is one of the most economical vehicles on the road.</li><li><strong>Great Value:</strong> The Toyota Corolla is renowned as one of the longest-lasting cars on the road, offering unmatched reliability and longevity.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly access your favorite apps and make hands-free calls.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with confidence and added safety with the rearview camera that provides a clear view of your surroundings when reversing.</li><li><strong>Balance of Factory Warranty:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Corolla LE comes with the balance of its factory warranty, ensuring youre protected for years to come.</li><li><strong>Try Before You</strong> Buy!: You can rent this vehicle and get the test drive you need to make the Right Choice!</li></ul><p> </p><p> </p>

2023 Toyota Corolla

30,067 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY - YOU CAN RENT BEFORE YOU BUY

12198667

2023 Toyota Corolla

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY - YOU CAN RENT BEFORE YOU BUY

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,067KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE9PP049336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,067 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Car Rental Place

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

2023 Toyota Corolla