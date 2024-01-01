Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Toyota Prius

9,752 KM

$43,490

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Prius

Prime Base w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2023 Toyota Prius

Prime Base w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,490

+ taxes & licensing

9,752KM
Used
VIN JTDACACUXP3004761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28667
  • Mileage 9,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

USB Ports
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$43,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Toyota Prius