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Used 2026 Buick Enclave Sport Touring for sale in Toronto, ON

2026 Buick Enclave

13,888 KM

Details

$70,129

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Buick Enclave

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14437069

2026 Buick Enclave

Sport Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

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Contact Seller

$70,129

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
13,888KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leatherette - Ebony seats with Sky Cool Grey and Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 13,888 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
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877-456-0261

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$70,129

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2026 Buick Enclave