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2019 Buick Enclave
Essence AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats
2019 Buick Enclave
Essence AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,806KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAERBKW3KJ135142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 98,806 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2019 Buick Enclave Essence AWD is a refined used SUV that fits busy family life with ease. It offers confident all-wheel drive, a smooth automatic transmission, and a strong 3.6-litre gas engine. Finished in White with a Beige interior, this four-door Buick also shows 98,806 km.
Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free Buick Enclave Essence AWD brings together comfort, smart safety, and everyday versatility. The sunroof adds an open feel, while leather seats, navigation, and remote start help make each drive more enjoyable in every season.
FEATURES OF THE Enclave Essence AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats
Accident-free history adds extra buying confidence
Sunroof brightens every drive with fresh air
Leather seating adds upscale everyday comfort
All-wheel drive supports year-round traction
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with easier reversing
Blind spot monitor boosts lane-change awareness
Side impact airbags add occupant protection
Child safety locks support family travel
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.6-litre gas engine delivers smooth power
Automatic transmission supports relaxed daily driving
All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
Power steering offers easy city maneuvers
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control keeps comfort balanced
Heated front seats help on cold mornings
Remote starter adds year-round daily convenience
Power liftgate helps with cargo loading
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps guide every trip
Apple CarPlay supports familiar smartphone access
Android Auto adds simple connected control
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
CARGO SPACE
Spacious rear area handles family gear
Power liftgate makes loading more convenient
Four-door access helps passengers and cargo
Spare tire adds practical roadside readiness
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2019
Best 3-Row SUV for Families, U.S. News, 2019
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Quiet ride quality on longer trips
Spacious cabin for family comfort
Smooth V6 power in daily driving
User-friendly infotainment and connectivity features
The 2019 Buick Enclave Essence AWD stands out with the kind of comfort and usefulness many drivers want in a midsize SUV. Heated mirrors, power windows, electric mirrors, tinted windows, and automatic headlights all add welcome ease to daily use. Push-button start and automatic door locks also help simplify every trip.
Inside, this Buick Enclave Essence AWD offers a thoughtful layout made for comfort and convenience. The driver benefits from a power seat, lumbar support, steering wheel audio controls, an adjustable steering wheel, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The front passenger also gets power seat adjustment and lumbar support for added comfort.
Climate control is a strong point in this Buick Enclave Essence AWD. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, dual-zone settings, rear climate control, and rear air conditioning help keep everyone comfortable. Heated front seats and illuminated vanity mirrors add a more premium feel for both driver and passenger.
This SUV is also well equipped for modern driving needs. Satellite radio, WiFi hotspot capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth integration help keep everyone connected and entertained. The backup camera and blind spot monitor support safer travel, while ABS, stability control, and tire pressure monitoring add extra peace of mind.
With its strong feature list, proven practicality, and upscale feel, this 2019 Buick Enclave Essence AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want room, comfort, and confidence in one well-rounded SUV. It is ready for commuting, family errands, road trips, and changing Ontario weather with ease.
This 2019 Buick Enclave Essence AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats VIN is: 5GAERBKW3KJ135142.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465186.html
This 2019 Buick Enclave Essence AWD is a refined used SUV that fits busy family life with ease. It offers confident all-wheel drive, a smooth automatic transmission, and a strong 3.6-litre gas engine. Finished in White with a Beige interior, this four-door Buick also shows 98,806 km.
Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free Buick Enclave Essence AWD brings together comfort, smart safety, and everyday versatility. The sunroof adds an open feel, while leather seats, navigation, and remote start help make each drive more enjoyable in every season.
FEATURES OF THE Enclave Essence AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats
Accident-free history adds extra buying confidence
Sunroof brightens every drive with fresh air
Leather seating adds upscale everyday comfort
All-wheel drive supports year-round traction
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with easier reversing
Blind spot monitor boosts lane-change awareness
Side impact airbags add occupant protection
Child safety locks support family travel
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.6-litre gas engine delivers smooth power
Automatic transmission supports relaxed daily driving
All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
Power steering offers easy city maneuvers
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control keeps comfort balanced
Heated front seats help on cold mornings
Remote starter adds year-round daily convenience
Power liftgate helps with cargo loading
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps guide every trip
Apple CarPlay supports familiar smartphone access
Android Auto adds simple connected control
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
CARGO SPACE
Spacious rear area handles family gear
Power liftgate makes loading more convenient
Four-door access helps passengers and cargo
Spare tire adds practical roadside readiness
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2019
Best 3-Row SUV for Families, U.S. News, 2019
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Quiet ride quality on longer trips
Spacious cabin for family comfort
Smooth V6 power in daily driving
User-friendly infotainment and connectivity features
The 2019 Buick Enclave Essence AWD stands out with the kind of comfort and usefulness many drivers want in a midsize SUV. Heated mirrors, power windows, electric mirrors, tinted windows, and automatic headlights all add welcome ease to daily use. Push-button start and automatic door locks also help simplify every trip.
Inside, this Buick Enclave Essence AWD offers a thoughtful layout made for comfort and convenience. The driver benefits from a power seat, lumbar support, steering wheel audio controls, an adjustable steering wheel, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The front passenger also gets power seat adjustment and lumbar support for added comfort.
Climate control is a strong point in this Buick Enclave Essence AWD. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, dual-zone settings, rear climate control, and rear air conditioning help keep everyone comfortable. Heated front seats and illuminated vanity mirrors add a more premium feel for both driver and passenger.
This SUV is also well equipped for modern driving needs. Satellite radio, WiFi hotspot capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth integration help keep everyone connected and entertained. The backup camera and blind spot monitor support safer travel, while ABS, stability control, and tire pressure monitoring add extra peace of mind.
With its strong feature list, proven practicality, and upscale feel, this 2019 Buick Enclave Essence AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want room, comfort, and confidence in one well-rounded SUV. It is ready for commuting, family errands, road trips, and changing Ontario weather with ease.
This 2019 Buick Enclave Essence AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats VIN is: 5GAERBKW3KJ135142.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465186.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2019 Buick Enclave