Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Golf

172,000 KM

Details

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Golf

SE 1.8 TSI

Watch This Vehicle
12164982

2017 Volkswagen Golf

SE 1.8 TSI

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW217AU5HM017186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2006 Honda Civic DX-G 5 SPEED | ONLY 54,000KM | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Trenton, ON
2006 Honda Civic DX-G 5 SPEED | ONLY 54,000KM | CLEAN CARFAX 54,260 KM $6,488 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW X1 XDRIVE28I | NAV | LEATHER | PANO for sale in Trenton, ON
2012 BMW X1 XDRIVE28I | NAV | LEATHER | PANO 190,139 KM $7,488 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE Hatchback for sale in Trenton, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE Hatchback 180,000 KM $5,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf