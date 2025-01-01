$11,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Volkswagen Golf
SE 1.8 TSI
2017 Volkswagen Golf
SE 1.8 TSI
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW217AU5HM017186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Mileage 172,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Auto Show
2006 Honda Civic DX-G 5 SPEED | ONLY 54,000KM | CLEAN CARFAX 54,260 KM $6,488 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 XDRIVE28I | NAV | LEATHER | PANO 190,139 KM $7,488 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE Hatchback 180,000 KM $5,988 + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2017 Volkswagen Golf