$279,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$279,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G550 SQUARED MATTE BLACK
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$279,910
+ taxes & licensing
13,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9640030
- Stock #: 84569
- VIN: WDCYC5FF4HX284569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 84569
- Mileage 13,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3