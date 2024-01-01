Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

111,194 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 AMG | NAV | 19 IN WHEELS

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 AMG | NAV | 19 IN WHEELS

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,194KM
Used
VIN WDC0G4KB5KV168511

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 26851
  Mileage 111,194 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
