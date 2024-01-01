Menu
2017 White on Brown Porsche Panamera 4S | All Wheel Drive

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2017 Porsche Panamera

107,423 KM

Details Description

$54,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Porsche Panamera

4S/PANO/LANE CHANGE ASSIST/BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Panamera

4S/PANO/LANE CHANGE ASSIST/BOSE

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$54,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,423KM
VIN WP0AB2A73HL121363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101365
  • Mileage 107,423 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:

2017 White on Brown Porsche Panamera 4S | All Wheel Drive

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

$54,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Panamera