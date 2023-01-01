Menu
2019 Lamborghini Urus

77,569 KM

Details

$279,910

+ tax & licensing
$279,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

4 SEATS EXECUTIVE SEATING | 23 IN WHEELS

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

77,569KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9958673
  • VIN: ZPBCA1ZL0KLA03116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 77,569 KM

