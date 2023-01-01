2019 Lamborghini Urus

$279,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 5 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9958673

9958673 VIN: ZPBCA1ZL0KLA03116

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 77,569 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.