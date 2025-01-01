$30,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE | 20"RIM | REVEL | PANO
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE | 20"RIM | REVEL | PANO
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,782KM
VIN 2LMPJ8L94KBL67070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,782 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
