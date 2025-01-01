$109,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Panamera
GTS | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | CARBON FIBER
2019 Porsche Panamera
GTS | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | CARBON FIBER
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$109,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,864KM
VIN WP0AG2A70KL140106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,864 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
2019 Porsche Panamera