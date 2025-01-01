Menu
2019 Porsche Panamera

45,864 KM

Details

$109,900

+ tax & licensing
12097012

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Contact Seller

Used
45,864KM
VIN WP0AG2A70KL140106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,864 KM

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
