2020 Audi Q5

66,000 KM

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Audi Q5

2020 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

2020 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547738
  • Stock #: 354049
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY8L2012589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 354049
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Moonlight Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Piano Black Inlays. One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty October 29 2023 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2020 Audi Q5 Technik Quattro Is Loaded With An Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, S-Line Black Package, And Comfort Interior For S-Line. Packages Include MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display, Bang&Olufsen Surround Sound, Head-Up Display, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Door Retractable Sunshades, black optics (grille & window surround), piano black inlays, black side mirrors, S line exterior, S line interior and exterior badging, S line rear spoiler, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, High gloss black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, power lumbar for both front seats, S line Stainless Steel Door Sills, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

