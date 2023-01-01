$108,910+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2020 BMW M5
V8 | CARBON FIBER | HUD | MASSAGE | 20 IN WHEELS
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
28,171KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10346790
- Stock #: 25699
- VIN: WBSJF0C06LCE73527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,171 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3