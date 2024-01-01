$38,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
60,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1K5J5BB1LN100183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5133341
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Night Black Exterior On Classic Red/Black, Sport Leather, And An AMG Aluminum Trim.Single Owner, Local Ontario vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Navigation Package, Technology Package, Premium Package, Surround View System, AMG Drivers Package, And An AMG Night Package. Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Wireless Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Summer Performance, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, AMG Ride Control Sports Suspension, high-gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black front splitter, high gloss black side sill inserts, high gloss black exterior mirrors and tailpipe trim in black chrome, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
