Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Night Black Exterior On Classic Red/Black, Sport Leather, And An AMG Aluminum Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, Local Ontario vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Navigation Package, Technology Package, Premium Package, Surround View System, AMG Drivers Package, And An AMG Night Package. </div><div></div><div>Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Wireless Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Summer Performance, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, AMG Ride Control Sports Suspension, high-gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black front splitter, high gloss black side sill inserts, high gloss black exterior mirrors and tailpipe trim in black chrome, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11213690
  2. 11213690
  3. 11213690
  4. 11213690
  5. 11213690
  6. 11213690
  7. 11213690
  8. 11213690
  9. 11213690
  10. 11213690
  11. 11213690
  12. 11213690
  13. 11213690
  14. 11213690
  15. 11213690
  16. 11213690
  17. 11213690
  18. 11213690
  19. 11213690
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1K5J5BB1LN100183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5133341
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Night Black Exterior On Classic Red/Black, Sport Leather, And An AMG Aluminum Trim.Single Owner, Local Ontario vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Navigation Package, Technology Package, Premium Package, Surround View System, AMG Drivers Package, And An AMG Night Package. Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Wireless Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Summer Performance, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, AMG Ride Control Sports Suspension, high-gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black front splitter, high gloss black side sill inserts, high gloss black exterior mirrors and tailpipe trim in black chrome, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe 60,000 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV 40,000 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe 30,000 KM $78,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class