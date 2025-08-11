$56,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350 4MATIC SUV
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$56,888
+ taxes & licensing
67,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB4KBXMA524343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 185059
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cavansite Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 11 2025/80,000Km!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Sport Package, Dash Cam, Trailer Hitch, And An Aluminum Running Boards.Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, MBUX Interior Assist, Head-Up Display, Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero, AMG Exterior Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE