Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Cavansite Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.</div><div></div><div>One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 11 2025/80,000Km!</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Sport Package, Dash Cam, Trailer Hitch, And An Aluminum Running Boards.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, MBUX Interior Assist, Head-Up Display, Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero, AMG Exterior Package, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11093627
  2. 11093627
  3. 11093627
  4. 11093627
  5. 11093627
  6. 11093627
  7. 11093627
  8. 11093627
  9. 11093627
  10. 11093627
  11. 11093627
  12. 11093627
  13. 11093627
  14. 11093627
  15. 11093627
  16. 11093627
  17. 11093627
  18. 11093627
  19. 11093627
Contact Seller

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB4KBXMA524343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 185059
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cavansite Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 11 2025/80,000Km!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Sport Package, Dash Cam, Trailer Hitch, And An Aluminum Running Boards.Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, MBUX Interior Assist, Head-Up Display, Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero, AMG Exterior Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe 48,000 KM $44,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q8 Technik 55 TFSI quattro for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Audi Q8 Technik 55 TFSI quattro 63,000 KM $70,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC LWB Sedan for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC LWB Sedan 52,000 KM $71,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE