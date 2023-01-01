Menu
<p><span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Financing not available on "as is" units.*</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p><em><span style=font-size:11px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif> delivery pending location. </span></span></em></p>

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

135,623 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNFLNEC7B6262492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24088A
  • Mileage 135,623 KM

Vehicle Description

 



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2011 Chevrolet Equinox