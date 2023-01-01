Menu
2018 GMC Yukon

109,826 KM

Details Description Features

$50,977

+ tax & licensing
Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SLT 22" WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES | SUNROOF | DVD PLAYER | TRAILERING PACKAGE| NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Location

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

109,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10045575
  Stock #: 23123B
  VIN: 1GKS2BKC7JR276344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 GMC Yukon SLT in Onyx Black! Perfect for any busy family! 



If you’re looking for a vehicle that can do it all, the GMC Yukon is it! Fits up to 8 passengers with loads of luxury and conveinence features such as, leather upholstery, navigation system, heated and ventilated seats, a comfortable third row, assist steps, sunroof, tinted windows, heated mirrors, automatic climate, keyless entry, remote start, rear view camera, touchscreen display, DVD player, Bose speakers, power seats, power windows, power locks, memory seats and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

