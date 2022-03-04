Menu
2003 Ford F-350

237,000 KM

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2003 Ford F-350

2003 Ford F-350

XLT

2003 Ford F-350

XLT

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

237,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8463699
  Stock #: 5705
  VIN: 1ftww33p13ec39096

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 237,000 KM

Nice shape, runs well but needs turbo rebuilt or replaced. Selling as is $12,000+HST+LIC Previous U.S. vehicle

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
