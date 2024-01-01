Menu
Good parts truck. Motor is knocking, needs replacement.

Selling as is $2200+HST+LIC

This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2012 RAM 1500

375,500 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

ST

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

375,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1c6rd7ft6cs340162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 375,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Good parts truck. Motor is knocking, needs replacement.

Selling as is $2200+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.

"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 

being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

 level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 

the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2012 RAM 1500