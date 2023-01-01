Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

78,023 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

AMG

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

AMG

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,023KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10004408
  Stock #: 7435
  VIN: WDBWK73F86F081136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,023 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE M-B SLK 55 AMG Hardtop convertible finished in Black with Red leather interior. Treat yourself !!!

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

 

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Packages

AMG

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-XXXX

519-888-0800

