2008 Nissan Rogue

225,406 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SL

SL

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

225,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AS58V28W122643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

