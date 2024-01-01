$7,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
161,700KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH5D7279747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevy Cruze SL 1.8L
certified carfax available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=pFO2UEYiTbpakuj/RzdNyQSgPbaePkNB
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
2013 Chevrolet Cruze