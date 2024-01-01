Menu
<div>2013 Chevy Cruze SL 1.8L</div><div><br></div><div>certified </div><div>carfax available </div><div><br></div><div>https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=pFO2UEYiTbpakuj/RzdNyQSgPbaePkNB<br></div>

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

161,700 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

161,700KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH5D7279747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevy Cruze SL 1.8L
certified carfax available 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=pFO2UEYiTbpakuj/RzdNyQSgPbaePkNB

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

