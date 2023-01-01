$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9580495
- VIN: 2FMDK3J90DBB96113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
www.dialatire.ca
2013 Ford Edge SEL Fwd
163,000km
ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!
*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Leather
Sunroof
Reverse Camera
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Alloys
Cruise Control
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
