Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Drivetime Motor Sales<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />226-647-0163<br />www.drivetimemotorsales.ca<br /><br />2013 Honda Civic LX<br /><br /><br />213,000km<br /><br />ONLY $10,495 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br /><br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Bluetooth<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger </p>

2013 Honda Civic

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12657318

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

  1. 1750261461
  2. 1750261461
  3. 1750261461
  4. 1750261461
  5. 1750261461
  6. 1750261461
  7. 1750261461
  8. 1750261461
  9. 1750261461
  10. 1750261461
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F47DH005841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
www.drivetimemotorsales.ca

2013 Honda Civic LX


213,000km

ONLY $10,495 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!



VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Drivetime Motor Sales

Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE 122,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 213,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 131,000 KM SOLD

Email Drivetime Motor Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-647-XXXX

(click to show)

226-647-0163

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Drivetime Motor Sales

226-647-0163

2013 Honda Civic