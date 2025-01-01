$10,495+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
LX
2013 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F47DH005841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
www.drivetimemotorsales.ca
2013 Honda Civic LX
213,000km
ONLY $10,495 plus HST and licensing!
CERTIFIED!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Drivetime Motor Sales
226-647-0163
2013 Honda Civic