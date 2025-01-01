Menu
<p>Drivetime Motor Sales<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />226-647-0163<br />www.drivetimemotorsales.ca<br /><br />2015 Honda Civic LX<br /><br />176,000km<br /><br />ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Bluetooth<br />Alloys<br />Sunroof<br />Reverse camera<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

2015 Honda Civic

176,000 KM

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

LX

13121372

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F57FH018326

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
www.drivetimemotorsales.ca

2015 Honda Civic LX

176,000km

ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Alloys
Sunroof
Reverse camera
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163

$11,995

Drivetime Motor Sales

226-647-0163

2015 Honda Civic